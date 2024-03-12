Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 (NASDAQ:CCTSU) Shares Up 0.5%

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99.

Institutional Trading of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

