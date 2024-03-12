Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDNS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $305.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $193.12 and a one year high of $320.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total transaction of $652,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,914,314.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,107 shares of company stock worth $40,217,826. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $227,854,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,062,000 after acquiring an additional 962,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

