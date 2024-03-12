Calfrac Well Services (CFW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of CFW opened at C$4.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.00. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$3.70 and a 52 week high of C$6.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$385.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.31, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 62,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$90,059.38. Insiders own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

About Calfrac Well Services

(Get Free Report)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.