Calfrac Well Services (CFW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.
Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance
Shares of CFW opened at C$4.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.00. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$3.70 and a 52 week high of C$6.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$385.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.31, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 62,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$90,059.38. Insiders own 44.89% of the company’s stock.
About Calfrac Well Services
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
