Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,435,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,088 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.79% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $52,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

