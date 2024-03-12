Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.23

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.23 and traded as high as $17.47. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 35,358 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPLP. B. Riley boosted their price target on Capital Product Partners from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Capital Product Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $358.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.32 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,793,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after buying an additional 46,692 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 480,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $3,237,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

Featured Articles

