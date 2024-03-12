Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) were up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 237,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,371,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDIO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

