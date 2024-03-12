Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU) Stock Price Up 1%

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Get Cartesian Growth Co. II alerts:

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the first quarter worth about $10,560,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.