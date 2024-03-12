Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 267,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 780,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
Castor Maritime Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castor Maritime
About Castor Maritime
Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dry Bulk Vessels, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker Vessels, and Containerships. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.
See Also
