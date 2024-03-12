Catena Media (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Catena Media Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.

Catena Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lead generation and related services for operators of online casino and sports betting platforms in Europe, Latin America, North America, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Casino and Sports. The Casino segment offers content, insights, and provides that connects people interested in slots, poker, blackjack, and other casino games with platform operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catena Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catena Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.