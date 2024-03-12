Cencora (NYSE:COR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $203.98

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $203.98 and traded as high as $238.20. Cencora shares last traded at $237.65, with a volume of 849,020 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cencora in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.90.

Cencora Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $72.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.81 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total value of $253,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $991,639,906.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,277,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total value of $253,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,716,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,216,895 shares of company stock valued at $992,580,677. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the second quarter worth about $4,888,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,156,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,349,000 after buying an additional 90,569 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the second quarter worth about $16,357,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the second quarter worth about $27,769,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cencora by 6.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 531,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,344,000 after purchasing an additional 33,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

