Central Asia Metals’ (CAML) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.82) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Central Asia Metals Price Performance

Shares of CAML stock opened at GBX 160.20 ($2.05) on Friday. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 150.60 ($1.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 271.50 ($3.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £291.40 million, a PE ratio of 1,373.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 163.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 172.82.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.