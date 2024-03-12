Century Casinos (CNTY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Century Casinos to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos Stock Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.61. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities downgraded Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Institutional Trading of Century Casinos

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,788,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 146,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 98,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

(Get Free Report)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.