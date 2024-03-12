CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$166.82.
GIB.A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$154.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$152.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
