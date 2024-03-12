China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTC:CCOZF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

China Coal Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.

China Coal Energy Company Profile

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.

