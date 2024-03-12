CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF) Shares Up 1.4%

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.18 and last traded at C$9.15. 14,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 27,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.02.

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.48.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.