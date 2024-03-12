Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPH opened at C$7.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$3.11 and a 12 month high of C$7.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.52. The firm has a market cap of C$170.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from C$4.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

See Also

