CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.88 ($0.20). 598,836 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 693,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.20).

CleanTech Lithium Stock Up 5.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.04 million and a PE ratio of -264.58.

CleanTech Lithium Company Profile

CleanTech Lithium Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Chile. It holds interests in the Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin, and Llamara projects that covers an area of approximately 500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

