Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVLY

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

CVLY opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $219.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $25.88.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 680.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 418,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.