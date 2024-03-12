Comparing German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) & Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) and Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. German American Bancorp pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Isabella Bank pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. German American Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares German American Bancorp and Isabella Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp 27.10% 14.26% 1.42% Isabella Bank 19.44% 9.45% 0.88%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp $316.92 million 3.12 $85.89 million $2.92 11.45 Isabella Bank $93.46 million 1.52 $18.17 million $2.40 7.92

This table compares German American Bancorp and Isabella Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

German American Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. Isabella Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than German American Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isabella Bank has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for German American Bancorp and Isabella Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score German American Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Isabella Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

German American Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.14%. Given German American Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe German American Bancorp is more favorable than Isabella Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of German American Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of German American Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Isabella Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

German American Bancorp beats Isabella Bank on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About German American Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Wealth Management segment provides trust, investment advisory, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

About Isabella Bank

(Get Free Report)

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, agricultural, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers cash management, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay, automated teller machines, trust and investment, estate planning, and safe deposit box rental services; and insurance products. The company operated banking offices in Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw counties. Isabella Bank Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

