Comparing Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) & New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ)

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and New Source Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 1 2 3 0 2.33 New Source Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.35%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

94.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Source Energy Partners has a beta of -6.82, suggesting that its share price is 782% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and New Source Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 31.65% 21.21% 14.69% New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and New Source Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.23 billion 3.95 $388.30 million $2.05 11.58 New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than New Source Energy Partners.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats New Source Energy Partners on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About New Source Energy Partners

New Source Energy Partners L.P. acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. The company also offers various oilfield services, including wellsite services during the drilling and completion stages of a well, such as blowout prevention, surface valve, and flowback services for horizontal and vertical wells in oil, natural gas, and NGL production regions in North America. New Source Energy GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On March 15, 2016, New Source Energy Partners LP, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

