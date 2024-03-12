Comparing Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) & Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) and Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics -271.04% -805.57% -97.73% Intelligent Bio Solutions -544.63% -266.16% -96.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Plus Therapeutics and Intelligent Bio Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Plus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 513.50%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.88, meaning that its share price is 388% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $4.91 million 1.42 -$13.32 million ($33.76) -0.05 Intelligent Bio Solutions $1.26 million 7.82 -$10.63 million ($106.15) -0.04

Intelligent Bio Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plus Therapeutics. Plus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intelligent Bio Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intelligent Bio Solutions beats Plus Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. The company also develops Rhenium-188 NanoLiposome Biodegradable Alginate Microsphere that is designed to treat various solid organ cancers comprising primary and secondary liver cancers by intra-arterial injection. It has license agreements with NanoTx, Corp. and The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

