Comparing The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) & China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) and China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Swatch Group and China Minsheng Banking, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Swatch Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 China Minsheng Banking 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Swatch Group N/A N/A N/A China Minsheng Banking 12.32% 5.56% 0.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Swatch Group and China Minsheng Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares The Swatch Group and China Minsheng Banking’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Swatch Group $8.78 billion 3.93 $967.98 million N/A N/A China Minsheng Banking $42.09 billion 0.35 $5.24 billion $1.00 3.36

China Minsheng Banking has higher revenue and earnings than The Swatch Group.

Risk & Volatility

The Swatch Group has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Minsheng Banking has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The Swatch Group pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. China Minsheng Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. China Minsheng Banking pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

China Minsheng Banking beats The Swatch Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment engages in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities. It is also involved in the provision of assembly, research and development, administration, polishing, logistics and distribution, and customer services; and hard material products, microelectronics, watch cases and crowns, miniature low-frequency quartz crystals, thin wires, miniature batteries, watch dials, watch hands, bracelets, sports timing technology and equipment, precision parts, and assembly electronic components. In addition, the company engages in retail, communication, real estate, real estate management, finance, reinsurance, and art center businesses. It offers its watch and jewelry products primarily under the Breguet, Harry Winston, Blancpain, Glashütte Original, Jaquet Droz, Léon Hatot, Omega, Longines, Rado, Union Glashütte, Tissot, Balmain, Certina, Mido, Hamilton, Swatch, and Flik Flak brands. The Swatch Group AG was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, home, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; micro-credit products for individuals; debit and credit cards; and safe deposit boxes. In addition, it provides payment and collection agent, and clearing services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; individual forex settlement, forex remittance, travelers promissory notes, collection, individual deposit certificate, and guarantee letter products; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance, investment banking, and asset management services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. The company has branch-level institutions, business outlets, community sub-branches, and small business sub-branches. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

