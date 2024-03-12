Comparing U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) & Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and Crescent Point Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -40.61% -19.41% -12.65% Crescent Point Energy 15.40% 13.27% 7.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

2.8% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.6% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for U.S. Energy and Crescent Point Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crescent Point Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00

U.S. Energy presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 82.12%. Given U.S. Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe U.S. Energy is more favorable than Crescent Point Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Energy and Crescent Point Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $44.55 million 0.58 -$960,000.00 ($0.57) -1.79 Crescent Point Energy $3.19 billion 1.47 $422.48 million $0.70 10.79

Crescent Point Energy has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy. U.S. Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Point Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats U.S. Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota. Crescent Point Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

