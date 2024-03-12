CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $92.07, but opened at $90.01. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 50,571 shares trading hands.

Specifically, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,852 in the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 7.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.41.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

