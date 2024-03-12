Contrasting Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) and Graphene Manufacturing Group (OTCMKTS:GMGMF)

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) and Graphene Manufacturing Group (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Air Products and Chemicals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Air Products and Chemicals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Air Products and Chemicals and Graphene Manufacturing Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Products and Chemicals 1 7 8 0 2.44 Graphene Manufacturing Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus price target of $280.29, suggesting a potential upside of 13.04%. Given Air Products and Chemicals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Air Products and Chemicals is more favorable than Graphene Manufacturing Group.

This table compares Air Products and Chemicals and Graphene Manufacturing Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Products and Chemicals $12.42 billion 4.44 $2.30 billion $10.48 23.66 Graphene Manufacturing Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Air Products and Chemicals has higher revenue and earnings than Graphene Manufacturing Group.

Profitability

This table compares Air Products and Chemicals and Graphene Manufacturing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Products and Chemicals 18.82% 16.84% 8.24% Graphene Manufacturing Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Air Products and Chemicals beats Graphene Manufacturing Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Graphene Manufacturing Group

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd, a clean-technology, manufactures and supplies graphene powder. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. Its products portfolio includes graphene aluminium-ion battery; THERMAL-XR, an HVAC coating system that enhance the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and maintain the performance of units; and G LUBRICANT, a graphene and lubricating oil. Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Richlands, Australia.

