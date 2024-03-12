Contrasting First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) & Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Interstate BancSystem and Live Oak Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Interstate BancSystem 0 4 1 0 2.20 Live Oak Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.23%. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.96%. Given First Interstate BancSystem’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Interstate BancSystem is more favorable than Live Oak Bancshares.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Interstate BancSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. First Interstate BancSystem pays out 75.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

78.6% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Interstate BancSystem and Live Oak Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Interstate BancSystem $1.43 billion 1.94 $257.50 million $2.48 10.77 Live Oak Bancshares $433.58 million 4.12 $73.90 million $1.64 24.34

First Interstate BancSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Live Oak Bancshares. First Interstate BancSystem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Interstate BancSystem and Live Oak Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Interstate BancSystem 18.04% 8.47% 0.86% Live Oak Bancshares 9.24% 8.67% 0.68%

Volatility and Risk

First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company also offers real estate loans comprising commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans comprising direct personal loans, credit card loans and lines of credit, and indirect loans; variable and fixed rate commercial loans for small and medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and service businesses for working capital needs and business expansions; and agricultural loans. In addition, it provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Further, the company offers marketing, credit review, loan servicing, credit cards issuance and servicing, mortgage loan sales and servicing, indirect consumer loan purchasing and processing, loan collection services, other operational, and specialized staff support services, as well as online and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including agriculture, construction, education, governmental services, healthcare, hospitality, housing, professional services, real estate development, retail, technology, tourism, and wholesale trade. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, it provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to a series of funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.