Contrasting LanzaTech Global (LNZA) & Its Competitors

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the "Industrial organic chemicals" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare LanzaTech Global to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of LanzaTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global -214.11% -95.22% -51.16% LanzaTech Global Competitors 7.64% -376.46% -0.84%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global $62.63 million -$134.10 million -3.29 LanzaTech Global Competitors $4.39 billion $43.39 million 6.67

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LanzaTech Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LanzaTech Global. LanzaTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LanzaTech Global’s peers have a beta of -92.24, meaning that their average share price is 9,324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LanzaTech Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 LanzaTech Global Competitors 399 946 1406 60 2.40

LanzaTech Global presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.26%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 12.43%. Given LanzaTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

LanzaTech Global peers beat LanzaTech Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About LanzaTech Global



LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

