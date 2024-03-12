Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$5.48 and last traded at C$5.48, with a volume of 58647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTS shares. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.43.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -110.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.72.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

