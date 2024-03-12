CONX (NASDAQ:CONXU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXU – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 3,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

CONX Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46.

About CONX

(Get Free Report)

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.