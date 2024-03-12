Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) Stock Price Down 16.2%

Coronado Global Resources Inc. (OTC:CODQL – Get Free Report) traded down 16.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 2,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 7,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Coronado Global Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

About Coronado Global Resources

(Get Free Report)

Coronado Global Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coronado Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coronado Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.