Critical Review: Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) vs. Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) and Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and Chain Bridge I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A -8.09% -4.01% Chain Bridge I N/A -172.16% 4.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bitdeer Technologies Group and Chain Bridge I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chain Bridge I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.56%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than Chain Bridge I.

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and Chain Bridge I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A N/A -$3.92 million ($0.45) -14.07 Chain Bridge I N/A N/A $10.71 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Chain Bridge I shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Chain Bridge I shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chain Bridge I has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group beats Chain Bridge I on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations. It has mining datacenters deployed in the United States and Norway. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests. Chain Bridge I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Burlingame, California.

