Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.92

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.92 and traded as high as $5.67. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 25,193 shares traded.

Crown Crafts Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $55.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Crafts

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Crown Crafts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

See Also

