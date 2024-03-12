Cytosorbents (CTSO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cytosorbents Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Insider Transactions at Cytosorbents

In other Cytosorbents news, Director Alan D. Sobel purchased 22,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,750 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,479,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 151,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter worth $1,149,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

