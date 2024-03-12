Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.33

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.33 and traded as high as $3.57. Data I/O shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 4,844 shares trading hands.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Data I/O Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data I/O

Data I/O Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Data I/O during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 826,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.