Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.33

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.33 and traded as high as $3.57. Data I/O shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 4,844 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 0.99.
Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter.
Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.
