Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.22.

Get Delek US alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DK

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $539,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $132,580 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. Delek US has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 120.86 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 445.45%.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.