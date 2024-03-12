Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.18. Approximately 194,465 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 70,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

Deutsche Post Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.03.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

