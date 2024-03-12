Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Buys 290 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 290 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,853 ($36.55) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.70 ($10,600.51).
Diageo Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 2,891.50 ($37.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,784.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,866.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,959.80. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,676 ($34.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,779.50 ($48.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Diageo Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
