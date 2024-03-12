Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Buys 290 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 290 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,853 ($36.55) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.70 ($10,600.51).

Diageo Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 2,891.50 ($37.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,784.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,866.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,959.80. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,676 ($34.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,779.50 ($48.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,730 ($47.79) to GBX 3,550 ($45.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,700 ($34.59) to GBX 2,500 ($32.03) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($46.12) to GBX 3,050 ($39.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,308.33 ($42.39).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

