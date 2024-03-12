Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.88

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $3.01. Diana Shipping shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 459,670 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. 9.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

