Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.14

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.14 and traded as high as $35.00. Diebold Nixdorf shares last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 78,049 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

In related news, Director Marjorie L. Bowen acquired 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $77,814.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,014.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300 shares of company stock valued at $10,075. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

