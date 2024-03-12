Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 8,619 call options on the company. This is an increase of 334% compared to the average daily volume of 1,988 call options.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

ERX stock opened at $62.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.72. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $47.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $429.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 3.14.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $5,428,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,933,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,736,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,459,000.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

