Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Trading Down 0.1%

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 8,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 13,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 16.00% of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (KLNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Clean Energy index. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to a tiered index of global companies involved in clean energy businesses. KLNE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

