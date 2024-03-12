Dollar General (DG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $159.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $222.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

