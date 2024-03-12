Dollar General (DG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Dollar General Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DG opened at $159.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $222.99.
Institutional Trading of Dollar General
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Dollar General
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
