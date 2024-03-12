Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $443.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $426.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.78. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $476.18.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up from $470.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.79.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

