Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $443.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $476.18.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.79.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

