Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM) Trading Down 0.2%

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $22.28. 78,316 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 58,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

Get Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock alerts:

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%.

About Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.