DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU) Shares Up 1%

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.71. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

