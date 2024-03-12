Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Shares Up 5%

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55. 128,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 282,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFLI. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Capital cut shares of Dragonfly Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

The company has a market cap of $32.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26,068 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 84,213 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 611.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 167,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

