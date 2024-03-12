East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF) Trading 10.9% Higher

East Side Games Group Inc. (OTC:EAGRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 8,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 14,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

East Side Games Group Trading Up 10.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.34.

East Side Games Group Company Profile

East Side Games Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also develops IdleKit, a proprietary game framework that allows developing of narrative-driven idle games. The company also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items through in-app purchases.

