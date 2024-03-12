Eastman Kodak (KODK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Kodak Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE KODK opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $416.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 3.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 76.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

