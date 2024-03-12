Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.26. 70,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 84,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.